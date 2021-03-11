CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 153,800 shares, an increase of 320.2% from the February 11th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 548,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CaixaBank stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.03.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HSBC cut shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CaixaBank has an average rating of “Buy”.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.