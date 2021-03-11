Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) PT Raised to $10.00 at Brookline Capital Management

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Brookline Capital Management’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 423.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caladrius Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $62.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 85,146 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 118,600 shares during the period. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

