CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. CalAmp posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CalAmp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CalAmp by 337.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CalAmp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 475,983 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 26,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in CalAmp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $412.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.48.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

