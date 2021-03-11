Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.92% from the stock’s current price.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ CVGW traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.76 and a beta of 0.85. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.09.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 1.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

