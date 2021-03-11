Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.47

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.47 and last traded at $47.91, with a volume of 859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.71.

CMBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $82.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $123,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $247,260 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 196,500 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,013,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 128,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

