Canaccord Genuity Boosts Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target to $82.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $52.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 106.50% from the stock’s previous close.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Ameresco alerts:

AMRC opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average is $45.91.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 54,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $3,209,310.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,732,799.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,113,666 shares of company stock valued at $56,597,078. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.