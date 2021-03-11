Canaccord Genuity Boosts Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $45.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Open Lending in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

Shares of LPRO opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at $102,134,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $118,639,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Open Lending by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 16.9% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

