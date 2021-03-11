Canaccord Genuity Cuts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $40.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $61.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.65.

ACAD stock traded down $21.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.81. 537,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,108. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.00. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. On average, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $54,193.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,917 shares in the company, valued at $262,272.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $106,635.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,230.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

