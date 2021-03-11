Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.41

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.41 and traded as high as C$12.07. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$11.99, with a volume of 432,978 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on CF shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.