Canaccord Genuity Increases Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Price Target to $33.00

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $32.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Skillz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Skillz alerts:

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. Skillz has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,291,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,417,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.