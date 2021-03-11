Canacol Energy (CNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect Canacol Energy to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE CNE opened at C$3.63 on Thursday. Canacol Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.69 and a 1 year high of C$4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.67. The firm has a market cap of C$651.64 million and a P/E ratio of 33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canacol Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2019, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 109,431 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

