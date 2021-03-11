Canacol Energy (CNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect Canacol Energy to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE CNE opened at C$3.63 on Thursday. Canacol Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.69 and a 1 year high of C$4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.67. The firm has a market cap of C$651.64 million and a P/E ratio of 33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canacol Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2019, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 109,431 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

