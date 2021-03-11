Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.15

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$54.15 and last traded at C$53.96, with a volume of 262832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.84.

CAR.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.25 to C$57.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.53.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

