Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,313 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,288,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,081 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,641,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,762,000 after acquiring an additional 480,116 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,728,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,537,000 after acquiring an additional 544,095 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,646,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,325,000 after acquiring an additional 929,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,892,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,670,000 after acquiring an additional 986,388 shares during the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

NYSE CM opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $97.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.30.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.1669 per share. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.