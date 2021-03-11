Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,665 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,723 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $18,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.41.

CM traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $97.68. 11,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,266. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $97.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.30.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $1.1669 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

