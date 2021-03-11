Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNI. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

NYSE:CNI opened at $112.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.95. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,624 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,843,000 after acquiring an additional 925,820 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,833,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,358,000 after acquiring an additional 571,356 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

