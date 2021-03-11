Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,963 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $9,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.83. 212,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,000,310. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.61 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.3712 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

