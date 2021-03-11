Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$2,322,900.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total transaction of C$2,322,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,290,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$88,661,686.08.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total transaction of C$159,895.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total transaction of C$168,569.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Stephen W. Laut purchased 1,350 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$32.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,740.95.

On Friday, December 18th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.05, for a total value of C$155,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.27, for a total value of C$156,350.00.

Shares of CNQ traded up C$0.12 on Thursday, reaching C$40.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,941,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,078. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.71 billion and a PE ratio of -109.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$33.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$39.50 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.67.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

