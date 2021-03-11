Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNQ. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE CNQ opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.61 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,978,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,980,000 after acquiring an additional 510,718 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,313,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $3,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,476,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,619,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

