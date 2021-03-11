Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $46.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Canadian Natural Resources traded as high as $32.53 and last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 66950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

CNQ has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of -88.30 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

About Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

