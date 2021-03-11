Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect Canadian Solar to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $67.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

