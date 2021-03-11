Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Sells C$84,099.00 in Stock

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total transaction of C$84,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,341,675.87.

On Friday, March 5th, Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 1,600 shares of Canadian Utilities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.75, for a total transaction of C$49,200.00.

CU traded up C$0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$32.06. 579,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$31.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.01. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 12 month low of C$25.25 and a 12 month high of C$36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.75 billion and a PE ratio of 23.97.

CU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CSFB lowered Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.75.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

