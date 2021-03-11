Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Sells C$84,099.00 in Stock

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total transaction of C$84,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,341,675.87.
Siegfried W. Kiefer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 5th, Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 1,600 shares of Canadian Utilities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.75, for a total transaction of C$49,200.00.
CU traded up C$0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$32.06. 579,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$31.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.01. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 12 month low of C$25.25 and a 12 month high of C$36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.75 billion and a PE ratio of 23.97.
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.
