Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.95.

CBWBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

CBWBF stock opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $27.90.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

