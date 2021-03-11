Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Trading Up 10.6%

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)’s stock price was up 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 997,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,709,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cancer Genetics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cancer Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Cancer Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cancer Genetics by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

