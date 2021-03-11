Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Trading Up 10.6%

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)’s stock price was up 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 997,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,709,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cancer Genetics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cancer Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Cancer Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cancer Genetics by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.