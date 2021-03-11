Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.70

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.70 and traded as high as C$10.21. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at C$9.76, with a volume of 75,219 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$636.68 million and a PE ratio of -28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

