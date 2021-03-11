CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Update

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 810.5% from the February 11th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CGRW stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. CannaGrow has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.32.

About CannaGrow

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

