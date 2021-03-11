CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Short Interest Down 96.5% in February

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the February 11th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CPMD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.26. 541,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,333. CannaPharmaRX has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

About CannaPharmaRX

CannaPharmaRX, Inc acquires and develops various cannabis cultivation projects in Canada. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

