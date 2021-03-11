Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Acquires 18,846 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.37.

NYSE NEE opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.59. The stock has a market cap of $138.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

