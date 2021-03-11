Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Acquires 8,090 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 145.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $334.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $340.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.38 and a 200-day moving average of $243.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

