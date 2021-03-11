Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $49,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 99.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,205,000 after acquiring an additional 686,121 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after acquiring an additional 649,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,371,000 after acquiring an additional 623,278 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $92.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $93.38. The firm has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

