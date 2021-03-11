Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Buys 4,775 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.67% of Sprott worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,387,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,296,000 after purchasing an additional 539,347 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprott by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 72,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprott by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sprott by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Sprott by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SII opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 53.95. Sprott Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $29.67 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on SII shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Sprott Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

