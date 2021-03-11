Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $635.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $426.87 and a 12 month high of $663.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $607.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $581.58. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

