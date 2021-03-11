Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,341,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,018 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,914,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after acquiring an additional 590,578 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,812,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,543,000 after acquiring an additional 590,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $14,851,000. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS stock opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 102.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.68.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.