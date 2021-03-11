Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $8.53 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,635 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 649,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,561,000 after acquiring an additional 50,017 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 131,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 131,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 56,565 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 71,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Members Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,118,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.72.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $257.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $61.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

