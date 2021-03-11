Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) by 140.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 1.29% of Remark worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Remark by 331.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 44,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Remark by 131.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 78,612 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Remark by 64.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 147,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MARK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Remark from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

