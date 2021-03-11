Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,331 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Shares of BEPC opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.95. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $63.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.