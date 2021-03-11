Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Invests $1.11 Million in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.00.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $385.38 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $396.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

