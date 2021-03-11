Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Invests $1 Million in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Enstar Group by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 51.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

ESGR stock opened at $256.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.61. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $94.58 and a 52-week high of $256.98.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

