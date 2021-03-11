Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Invests $5.77 Million in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 656,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.59% of Redwood Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RWT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.

RWT opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.02. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

