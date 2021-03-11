Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Invests $7.20 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 95,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.13 and its 200 day moving average is $65.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $95.75. The stock has a market cap of $95.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

