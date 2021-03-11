Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,130.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $710.52 and a 12 month high of $1,164.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,061.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,023.75.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.80.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

