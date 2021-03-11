Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,017 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,148,162,000 after purchasing an additional 62,028 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 850,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 594,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 367,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Waters by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,973,000 after acquiring an additional 201,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.83.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $264.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.95 and a 200-day moving average of $237.36. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

