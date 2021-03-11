Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTR opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 326.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $57.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

