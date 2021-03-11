Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,750 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average is $74.89.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,529.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

