Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 18,122 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,122 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,398,918,000 after acquiring an additional 292,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,535,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,787,701,000 after buying an additional 85,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after buying an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Deere & Company by 21.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,585,000 after buying an additional 362,615 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,918,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,302,000 after buying an additional 69,577 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

NYSE DE opened at $353.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $110.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $317.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.18. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $363.31.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.