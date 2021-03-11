Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 28,050 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,050 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $221.58 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $226.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.84 and a 200-day moving average of $174.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.