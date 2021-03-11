Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 51,000 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.22% of Silk Road Medical worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SILK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $9,208,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $2,188,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SILK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average of $60.78. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $600,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,606 shares in the company, valued at $9,402,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $641,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,416 shares of company stock worth $4,910,892. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

