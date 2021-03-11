Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 5,127 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $175.81 on Tuesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $782,551.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

