Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 700 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,663 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,775 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,152 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,293 shares of company stock worth $10,437,941. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $350.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $331.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.17 and its 200 day moving average is $331.25.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.