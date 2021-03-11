Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,050 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Park City Group worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Park City Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Park City Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Park City Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 58,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Park City Group by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCYG opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.53 million, a P/E ratio of 75.76 and a beta of 1.58. Park City Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Park City Group had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

