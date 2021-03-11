Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92. Canon has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. On average, analysts predict that Canon will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAJ. Bonness Enterprises Inc. boosted its position in Canon by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 70,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Canon by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 25,438 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Canon by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Canon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 37,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

